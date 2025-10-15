Navi Mumbai News: 53-Year-Old Woman Recovers Quickly After Robotic-Assisted Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy For Breast Cancer At Apollo Hospitals

53-Year-Old Woman Recovers Quickly After Robotic-Assisted Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy For Breast Cancer At Apollo Hospitals | Photo Credits: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: Diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, a 53-year-old woman has made a remarkable recovery following a robotic-assisted nipple-sparing radical mastectomy with immediate breast reconstruction at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai. The patient was discharged the very next day after surgery, highlighting the benefits of minimally invasive robotic techniques in breast cancer treatment.

Diagnosis and Surgical Approach

The woman had first noticed a lump in her right breast a few weeks earlier. Diagnostic imaging and biopsy at Apollo confirmed invasive carcinoma, making surgical intervention necessary.

Instead of a conventional open mastectomy, which often leaves large scars and requires prolonged recovery, surgeons opted for a robotic-assisted nipple-sparing approach that allows precise tumor removal through a small incision while preserving the breast’s natural appearance.

Robotic-Assisted Procedure Performed by Expert Team

Dr. Nita Nair, Lead Consultant, Breast and Robotic Surgery at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, performed the procedure. Using robotic instruments, the surgical team removed all breast tissue through a minimal 3–4 cm incision and immediately reconstructed the breast using a silicone implant and Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) — a biological scaffold that supports the implant and restores a natural breast contour.

Advantages of Robotic-Assisted Surgery

“The goal of robotic-assisted nipple-sparing mastectomy is to remove the cancer completely while minimizing scarring and promoting faster recovery,” said Dr. Nair.

“In this case, we were able to preserve the nipple and skin, rebuild the breast in the same operation, and avoid extensive lymph node removal. The patient recovered well, with healthy healing and minimal discomfort.”

Hospital Officials Highlight Early Detection Importance

Arunesh Punetha, Regional CEO, Western Region, Apollo Hospitals, added, “With early detection and advanced robotic surgery, patients can recover faster with less trauma and pain. Traditional open mastectomies often require 3–5 days of hospitalization, whereas robotic-assisted surgery allows discharge within a day. We urge women to undergo regular screenings and seek immediate medical advice if they notice any changes in their breasts.”

Minimally Invasive Technique Benefits

Compared to conventional mastectomy, this minimally invasive technique offers numerous advantages — smaller scars, less blood loss, minimal tissue damage, and quicker return to normal life. Immediate reconstruction also prevents the psychological impact of breast loss and avoids multiple surgeries, Dr Nair added. The approach is best suited for early-stage breast cancer patients with tumors located away from the nipple and no skin involvement.

