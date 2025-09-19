Apollo Hospitals Marks 42 Years, Celebrates Global Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals |

Navi Mumbai: In its 42 years of existence, Apollo Hospitals has conducted over 51 lakh surgeries and 27,000 organ transplants, trained 11 lakh healthcare professionals, and touched the lives of more than 200 million people across 185 countries. On the occasion of its anniversary on Thursday, the healthcare group reflected on its journey from opening India’s first corporate hospital in 1983 to becoming a global healthcare leader.

“When Apollo began in 1983, it was not just the birth of a hospital, but the birth of a movement. Over four decades, that movement has redefined what is possible in healthcare,” said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo’s leaders highlighted the organisation’s role in making India self-reliant in healthcare. “At Apollo, we have built not just hospitals, but human capital,” said Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson.

Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, added, “As India stands at the cusp of becoming a $5 trillion economy, healthcare must be its strongest foundation. Apollo’s growth has always been patient-centric and aligned with the nation’s progress.”

The group has pioneered several medical milestones, including South Asia’s first Proton Cancer Centre, India’s first AI-Precision Oncology Centre, and the region’s first CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery system. It now leads with 28 robotic platforms, AI-powered cardiovascular risk prediction, and augmented reality-assisted surgeries.

Through Apollo 24|7, over 40 million Indians access teleconsultations, diagnostics, and pharmacy services, while its philanthropic arms such as the Billion Hearts Beating and Total Health programs have reached nearly 1.9 million vulnerable lives.

