 Apollo Hospitals Marks 42 Years, Celebrates Global Healthcare
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiApollo Hospitals Marks 42 Years, Celebrates Global Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Marks 42 Years, Celebrates Global Healthcare

Apollo’s leaders highlighted the organisation’s role in making India self-reliant in healthcare. “At Apollo, we have built not just hospitals, but human capital,” said Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Apollo Hospitals |

Navi Mumbai: In its 42 years of existence, Apollo Hospitals has conducted over 51 lakh surgeries and 27,000 organ transplants, trained 11 lakh healthcare professionals, and touched the lives of more than 200 million people across 185 countries. On the occasion of its anniversary on Thursday, the healthcare group reflected on its journey from opening India’s first corporate hospital in 1983 to becoming a global healthcare leader.

“When Apollo began in 1983, it was not just the birth of a hospital, but the birth of a movement. Over four decades, that movement has redefined what is possible in healthcare,” said Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo’s leaders highlighted the organisation’s role in making India self-reliant in healthcare. “At Apollo, we have built not just hospitals, but human capital,” said Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson.

Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, added, “As India stands at the cusp of becoming a $5 trillion economy, healthcare must be its strongest foundation. Apollo’s growth has always been patient-centric and aligned with the nation’s progress.”

FPJ Shorts
Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service
Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service
'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy Kimmel Show Suspension
Viral: Upset Over Being Served 2 Paani Puris Less, Vadodara Woman Sits In Middle Of Busy Road In Protest -VIDEO
Viral: Upset Over Being Served 2 Paani Puris Less, Vadodara Woman Sits In Middle Of Busy Road In Protest -VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Overloaded Dumper In Nerul; Driver & Suppliers Booked
Navi Mumbai News: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Overloaded Dumper In Nerul; Driver & Suppliers Booked
Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: 38-Year-Old Jewellery Store Driver Arrested For Staging Fake Robbery, Stealing...
article-image

The group has pioneered several medical milestones, including South Asia’s first Proton Cancer Centre, India’s first AI-Precision Oncology Centre, and the region’s first CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery system. It now leads with 28 robotic platforms, AI-powered cardiovascular risk prediction, and augmented reality-assisted surgeries.

Through Apollo 24|7, over 40 million Indians access teleconsultations, diagnostics, and pharmacy services, while its philanthropic arms such as the Billion Hearts Beating and Total Health programs have reached nearly 1.9 million vulnerable lives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service

Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Surekha Yadav, To Retire After 36 Years Of Trailblazing Service

Navi Mumbai News: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Overloaded Dumper In Nerul; Driver & Suppliers...

Navi Mumbai News: Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Overloaded Dumper In Nerul; Driver & Suppliers...

Apollo Hospitals Marks 42 Years, Celebrates Global Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals Marks 42 Years, Celebrates Global Healthcare

Palghar: 12 Year Delay Over Extra High-Voltage Substation In Chikhal Dongre; Activists Raise Concern

Palghar: 12 Year Delay Over Extra High-Voltage Substation In Chikhal Dongre; Activists Raise Concern

Navratri 2025: Temple & Pandal Exploration Tour Announced In Mumbai; Check Out Dates, Itinerary,...

Navratri 2025: Temple & Pandal Exploration Tour Announced In Mumbai; Check Out Dates, Itinerary,...