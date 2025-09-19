Navi Mumbai Crime: 38-Year-Old Jewellery Store Driver Arrested For Staging Fake Robbery, Stealing Gold Worth ₹5.9 Lakh In Panvel

Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrests jewellery store driver for staging fake robbery in Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit-3 has arrested a jewellery store driver for allegedly staging a robbery and siphoning off gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 5.90 lakh in Panvel.

The accused, identified as Shailesh Dilip Kamble (38), an employee of B.B. Banthia Jewellers, had falsely claimed he was robbed by two unidentified men near Khanda Colony railway bridge on September 11.

Fabricated Story of Armed Robbery

Police said Kamble was assigned to collect jewellery and cash from the company’s offices in Khanda Colony and Kalamboli. Instead of delivering it, he allegedly hid the valuables inside the dickey of his electric TVS iQube scooter.

Later, he fabricated a story that two men on a Pulsar motorcycle, wearing helmets, had accosted him at knifepoint and snatched the ornaments and money. Based on his complaint, a case of armed robbery was registered at Khandeshwar Police Station.

Crime Branch Probe Exposes Lies

A parallel investigation was carried out by Crime Branch Unit-3 under the supervision of ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge and Senior PI Avinash Kaldat. During the probe led by API Pawan Nandre, PSI Abhaysingh Shinde, and their team, several discrepancies were found in Kamble’s statement.

No suspicious movement or persons were seen at the alleged crime spot, further raising doubts. On sustained interrogation, Kamble confessed to staging the robbery and handed over the jewellery hidden in his scooter.

Full Recovery of Valuables

“The accused tried to mislead police by staging a dramatic robbery, but his version was full of inconsistencies. He finally admitted to the crime and the entire amount has been recovered,” said ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge. Police said Kamble has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

