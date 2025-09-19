Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 3 Men For Robbing Cement Bulker Driver At Knifepoint Near Kalamboli

Three arrested in Navi Mumbai for knifepoint robbery of cement bulker driver near Kalamboli | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit-3, Panvel, has arrested three men for allegedly robbing a cement bulker driver at knifepoint and fleeing with his OnePlus mobile phone near Kalamboli signal. Police said the same trio was also found involved in a cheating case registered in Khandeshwar.

Accused Identified

The arrested have been identified as Prathamesh Vasudev Tare (24), Sameer Shridhar Pednekar (26), and Sahil Uday Khaire (23). Originally from Mumbai, the accused were currently residing in Vichumbe and Vihighar areas of Panvel.

On September 14, the trio, riding a scooter, intercepted the bulker near Kalamboli signal, threatened the driver with a knife, demanded money, and robbed him of his expensive mobile phone before fleeing.

A case of armed robbery was registered at Kalamboli Police Station, following which Crime Branch Unit-3 also launched a parallel probe.

Crime Branch Operation

Acting under the supervision of ACP (Crime) Ajaykumar Landge and guidance of Senior PI Avinash Kaldat, API Pawan Nandre, PSI Abhaysingh Shinde, and their team used technical surveillance, CCTV footage, informers, and field intelligence to track down the accused.

“The three were arrested on September 17 and produced before court, which remanded them in police custody till September 20. They have since been handed over to Kalamboli Police for further investigation,” ACP Landge said.

Habitual Offenders with Criminal Past

Investigations revealed that the trio are habitual offenders with a criminal past. Sameer Pednekar has seven cases registered against him, including six at Kalachowki Police Station and one at Azad Maidan Police Station.

Prathamesh Tare has four serious cases registered at Wadala Police Station. Police said the accused have been involved in at least two cases of robbery and fraud in Kalamboli and Khandeshwar police station limits.

