 Diwali 2025: Thackeray Brothers To Celebrate Together; Uddhav To Inaugurate MNS's Deepotsav On Oct 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDiwali 2025: Thackeray Brothers To Celebrate Together; Uddhav To Inaugurate MNS's Deepotsav On Oct 17

Diwali 2025: Thackeray Brothers To Celebrate Together; Uddhav To Inaugurate MNS's Deepotsav On Oct 17

The brothers first became visible in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Thackeray Brothers to Celebrate Diwali 2025 Together; Uddhav To Inaugurate MNS's Deepotsav on October 17 |

Mumbai: This Diwali will bring new change in the Maharashtra politics scenario as the Thackeray brothers, Raj and Uddhav, are set to celebrate the festival of lights together. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) has shared a poster of Deepotsav on their official handle saying that Uddhav Thackeray will be inaugurating the annual event at Dadar's Shivaji Park this year. MNS Deepotsav will be held on October 17 at 6.30 pm.

Just as Dushera becomes an important event for Uddhav's Sena, so is the Diwali Deepotsav event important for the MNS party.

This event also becomes important as there are speculation going on regarding Raj Thackeray set to join hands with the MVA ahead of the high-stakes BMC elections later this year. Not just this, both the brothers, who were once estranged cousins, have been seen together at seveal events right from Marathi victory rally, 'Shivatirth', family lunch at Matoshree or joint protest march against the alleged corruption and administrative failure of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The brothers first became visible in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions. Raj too had visited Uddhav on his birthday in July, and Uddhav returned the gesture during Ganpati celebrations at Raj’s Shivteerth residence in Dadar in August.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Govt Approves ₹108 Crore Grant For 12 DU Colleges
Delhi Govt Approves ₹108 Crore Grant For 12 DU Colleges
Central Railway’s Solapur Division Records 86% Growth In Freight Loading, Earnings Surge 71% In September 2025
Central Railway’s Solapur Division Records 86% Growth In Freight Loading, Earnings Surge 71% In September 2025
'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji Maharaj's Health, Wishes To Meet Him - Watch Video
'Main Unhe Apni Ek Kidney Dena Chahata Hoon': Ajaz Khan Requests Fans To Pray For Premanand Ji Maharaj's Health, Wishes To Meet Him - Watch Video
Tripura Govt Signs MoU With AIIMS Delhi To Strengthen Healthcare Services
Tripura Govt Signs MoU With AIIMS Delhi To Strengthen Healthcare Services
Read Also
Did Sanjay Raut Spark Row Ahead Of Raj & Uddhav Thackeray's Joint-Protest In Thane? Here's What...
article-image

Possible seat-sharing arrangement on cards?

Behind the scenes, sources say the two parties are discussing a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming local body polls. MNS is believed to be asking for 90 to 95 seats in Mumbai. A formal alliance between the two could significantly impact the political landscape by consolidating Marathi votes in Mumbai, Thane, and other key areas.

Read Also
Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray Unite Ahead Of Meeting Maharashtra Election Chief To...
article-image

With BMC being India’s richest civic body, a combined Sena (UBT) and MNS front could pose a serious challenge to the ruling Mahayuti coalition led by the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s faction.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway’s Solapur Division Records 86% Growth In Freight Loading, Earnings Surge 71% In...

Central Railway’s Solapur Division Records 86% Growth In Freight Loading, Earnings Surge 71% In...

Diwali 2025: Will Mumbai Follow Suit As SC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR?

Diwali 2025: Will Mumbai Follow Suit As SC Allows Sale & Use Of Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR?

Mumbai Man Pursuing PhD In US Booked For Sexually Abusing Woman On False Promise Of Marriage

Mumbai Man Pursuing PhD In US Booked For Sexually Abusing Woman On False Promise Of Marriage

BMC Urges Mumbaikars To Celebrate A Safe, Pollution-Free Diwali | Key Do’s And Don’ts

BMC Urges Mumbaikars To Celebrate A Safe, Pollution-Free Diwali | Key Do’s And Don’ts

MVA Leaders, Raj Thackeray Meet Maharashtra CEO Over Voter List Issues - VIDEO

MVA Leaders, Raj Thackeray Meet Maharashtra CEO Over Voter List Issues - VIDEO