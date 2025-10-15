Diwali 2025: Thackeray Brothers To Celebrate Together; Uddhav To Inaugurate MNS's Deepotsav On Oct 17

Thackeray Brothers to Celebrate Diwali 2025 Together; Uddhav To Inaugurate MNS's Deepotsav on October 17 |

Mumbai: This Diwali will bring new change in the Maharashtra politics scenario as the Thackeray brothers, Raj and Uddhav, are set to celebrate the festival of lights together. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) has shared a poster of Deepotsav on their official handle saying that Uddhav Thackeray will be inaugurating the annual event at Dadar's Shivaji Park this year. MNS Deepotsav will be held on October 17 at 6.30 pm.

शिवाजी पार्क

दीपोत्सव २०२५ 🪔

🌼वर्ष १३🌼



दिनांक १७ ऑक्टोबर २०२५

संध्याकाळी ६:३० वाजता.



दीपोत्सवाचे उद्घाटक

माननीय श्री. उद्धव ठाकरे

शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख



आपण सर्वांनी उद्घाटन समारंभासाठी आवर्जून उपस्थित रहावे.

दीपावलीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा. pic.twitter.com/9J7hJaZrv8 — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) October 14, 2025

Just as Dushera becomes an important event for Uddhav's Sena, so is the Diwali Deepotsav event important for the MNS party.

This event also becomes important as there are speculation going on regarding Raj Thackeray set to join hands with the MVA ahead of the high-stakes BMC elections later this year. Not just this, both the brothers, who were once estranged cousins, have been seen together at seveal events right from Marathi victory rally, 'Shivatirth', family lunch at Matoshree or joint protest march against the alleged corruption and administrative failure of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The brothers first became visible in July, when they shared a stage at a rally opposing the "imposition of Hindi," their first public appearance together in nearly 20 years. Since then, their families have exchanged visits on special occasions. Raj too had visited Uddhav on his birthday in July, and Uddhav returned the gesture during Ganpati celebrations at Raj’s Shivteerth residence in Dadar in August.

Possible seat-sharing arrangement on cards?

Behind the scenes, sources say the two parties are discussing a possible seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming local body polls. MNS is believed to be asking for 90 to 95 seats in Mumbai. A formal alliance between the two could significantly impact the political landscape by consolidating Marathi votes in Mumbai, Thane, and other key areas.

With BMC being India’s richest civic body, a combined Sena (UBT) and MNS front could pose a serious challenge to the ruling Mahayuti coalition led by the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s faction.

