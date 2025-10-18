 'Heartwarming Diwali Surprise': Mumbai Police Recover Over 1,400 Stolen Phones Worth ₹3.22 Crore, Return Them Ahead Of Festive Season | Video
Mumbai

'Heartwarming Diwali Surprise': Mumbai Police Recover Over 1,400 Stolen Phones Worth ₹3.22 Crore, Return Them Ahead Of Festive Season | Video

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Mumbai: In a major success ahead of the festive season, the Mumbai Police recovered 1,464 stolen and lost mobile phones worth over Rs 3.22 crore from various parts of the city and returned them to their rightful owners on Thursday, October 16. The large-scale recovery drive was a coordinated effort by Zones 3, 4, and 5 of the Mumbai Police, supported by CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal operators, cyber officers and crime detection teams.

A video of the special program organised to return the stolen phones has gone viral on the internet. According to officials, Zone 3 recovered 356 phones, including 62 from Tardeo, 80 from Nagpada, 48 from Agripada, 61 from Byculla, 55 from Worli, and 50 from N.M. Joshi Marg police stations, as reported by Mid-day.

Zone 4 accounted for 448 phones, traced from stations such as Bhoiwada (72), Kalachowki (48), Matunga (79), R.A.K. Marg (58), Sion (69), Antop Hill (61), and Wadala T.T. (61). The highest recovery came from Zone 5, which retrieved 660 phones from Dadar (138), Shivaji Park (113), Mahim (88), Shahunagar (70), Dharavi (97), Kurla (108) and V.B.A. Nagar (46).

In addition to the phones, valuables such as gold, silver, and other ornaments worth Rs 21.87 lakh were also returned to citizens. The handover ceremony was held under the guidance of the Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Regional Division, and attended by DCPs from Zones 3, 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Mumbai Police’s DCP Zone 12 had also returned valuables worth Rs 3.89 crore to citizens as part of a similar initiative. “A special Diwali return gift!” the police wrote in a post on X, announcing the recovery of 2.25 kg of gold jewelry, 2 buses, 7 auto-rickshaws, 13 motorcycles, 4 laptops, and 689 mobile phones. The operation covered multiple police stations, including Dahisar, Kasturba Marg, Samta Nagar, Kurar, Dindoshi, Vanrai and Aarey.

