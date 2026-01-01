BMC Elections 2026: Mahayuti And UBT–MNS Finalise Seat Sharing, Prepare For High-Voltage Campaign Across Mumbai And MMR

With seat-sharing issues resolved and disgruntled candidates pacified, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition UBT-MNS alliance are now set to launch aggressive election campaigns across Mumbai and MMR region. | FPJ Image

Mumbai: With seat-sharing issues resolved and disgruntled candidates pacified, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition UBT-MNS alliance are now set to launch aggressive election campaigns across Mumbai and MMR region. Friday marks the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers, after which the electoral battle is expected to intensify.

Fadnavis–Shinde to jointly launch Mahayuti campaign from Saturday

The Mahayuti campaign will be formally kicked off on Saturday, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde launching joint rallies. A major joint rally of the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena is scheduled to be held at the NSCI Dome auditorium in Worli, where both senior leaders will be present.

Former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, who has been actively involved in seat-sharing talks, told 'The Free Press Journal' that campaigning and rallies will begin from Saturday. He said that Eknath Shinde is expected to address nearly 15 rallies in Mumbai alone during the campaign period. Shewale also said that the Mahayuti’s manifesto will be released after Monday, January 5.

Meanwhile, the opposition camp has also stepped up preparations, with the Thackeray brothers — Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray — finalising an extensive joint campaign plan. According to sources, the entire schedule, including joint rallies and the manifesto release, has been worked out.

UBT–MNS joint manifesto to be unveiled on January 4

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to release a joint manifesto of their alliance on Sunday, January 4, following a joint press conference by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. The two leaders will formally unveil the manifesto during this press interaction.

After the manifesto release, the Thackeray brothers will enter the campaign field together. Their first joint public rally will be held in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs on January 5, where both leaders will address party workers and voters. This rally will mark the formal launch of their election campaign.

Three joint rallies planned across Mumbai, followed by MMR and state tours

Sources said that Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will hold three joint rallies in Mumbai — one each in the eastern suburbs, western suburbs, and south Mumbai. The final rally in the city is expected to mark the conclusion of their Mumbai campaign.

Read Also Unseasonal New Year Rain Brings Chill And Cleaner Air As Mumbai And MMR Welcome 2026 With Cloudy...

Beyond Mumbai, the Thackeray brothers are also scheduled to hold joint rallies in key urban centres including Mira-Bhayandar, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to address a separate rally in Sambhajinagar during the campaign.

Manifesto focus on Mumbai development and Marathi interests

Political sources said the campaign strategy was finalised after Raj Thackeray visited Matoshree residence to meet Uddhav Thackeray. The following day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut met Raj Thackeray, during which detailed discussions were held on joint rallies and the manifesto.

According to sources, Shiv Sena leaders said that Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray are currently working on the manifesto. The document is expected to focus on Mumbai’s development, civic issues, and policies aimed at safeguarding the interests of the Marathi-speaking population.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/