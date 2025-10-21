IMD Forecasts Partly Cloudy Diwali For Pune, Rain Likely By Week's End

Pune Drenched! Stunning Rain-Soaked Scenes From JM Road, Sinhagad To Khadakwasla Will Leave You Mesmerized |

An advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests thunderstorms with light rain for parts of the state till October 23.

The weather is expected to slightly change in Pune during Diwali, when the sky will be mostly clear and become partly cloudy towards the afternoon and evening on October 20 and 21. While the forecast is for very light rain from October 22 to 25, some parts of Pune received rain on Tuesday.

Scientist with IMD, S D Sanap, Pune, said, “A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for Vidharbha and other parts of the state, which is due to thunderstorms being expected in secluded places. While no flood-like situation is expected.”

“Cyclones form in the north Indian Ocean, i.e. the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. during November and December, “ he added.

“Whenever these cyclomes move in certain directions, the associated region experiences the weather related to it. The low-pressure systems are experienced by Southern peninsular India and the East Indian region,” explained Sanap.

“Presently, there is a low-pressure system in the southeast-Arabian Sea which is likely to intensify and move west-northwestwards. Another low-pressure area is forming in the Bay of Bengal that may intensify and move west-northwestward, bringing rain to Vidarbha and south Maharashtra. So there may be partly cloudy skies and scattered rain with thunder, lightning from the afternoon of October 20 for three or four days in these parts,” said Anupam Kashyapi, Former IMD head weather forecaster.