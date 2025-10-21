Pune: PMRDA's Inner Ring Road Project Faces Delay Over Pending Approvals

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Aundh Office | File Photo

Pune: Pune’s Inner Ring Road project, a key infrastructure initiative by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), has hit a temporary roadblock, with the first phase between Solu and Vadgaon Shinde awaiting crucial approvals from multiple departments.

The project, which is expected to work in tandem with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's (MSRDC) Outer Ring Road, is designed to divert heavy and through-traffic away from Pune’s central roads. However, the tender process for the initial phase has been stalled due to pending clearances from the Defence authorities, the Forest Department, and the Pune Collector’s office.

What’s Causing The Delay?

Officials revealed that construction tenders for the Solu–Vadgaon Shinde stretch cannot be issued until these permissions are secured. The focus initially is on a five-kilometre portion along Nagar Road to ease traffic congestion, but the project’s progress has slowed down due to administrative procedures and objections from some local residents.

The Inner Ring Road, once completed, will pass through 44 villages in Khed, Haveli, Mulshi, and Maval talukas, linking the city’s outer regions in a continuous corridor.

Land Acquisition Status

For the first phase, PMRDA has identified around 28 hectares of land across three villages -- 13.17 hectares in Solu, 9.32 hectares in Nirgudi, and 5.71 hectares in Vadgaon Shinde. Joint surveys have been carried out in most locations, though a few plots are still pending verification or are under dispute.

The authority plans to compensate landowners through a mix of FSI (Floor Space Index) and TDR (Transferable Development Rights) to speed up acquisition.

Why Does the Project Matter?

The proposed 83-kilometre Inner Ring Road is seen as a game-changer for Pune’s traffic network. It aims to channel long-distance and heavy vehicle movement away from the city’s crowded arteries, reducing pressure on key routes like Nagar Road, Sinhagad Road, and the Mumbai–Bengaluru Highway.

PMRDA officials said that construction work will begin as soon as all departmental approvals are secured and compensation settlements are completed.