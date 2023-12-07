Pune's Tyre Puncture Scam: FPJ Report Spurs Residents To Share Ordeals

The Free Press Journal's recent report, titled "Tyre puncture scam unearthed in city, three mechanics booked" on December 3, shed light on a prevalent scam causing apprehension among Pune residents about the credibility of local repair shops.
The scam came to the forefront when a person named Naresh Pal lodged a complaint detailing his ordeal at a repair shop in Yerwada. Pal's case occurred on November 28 when he was informed of a suspected puncture in his two-wheeler's rear tyre near the Army Gate in Vadgaonsheri. Directed to a nearby puncture repair shop, he approached the technicians who allegedly made 17 punctures in his tyre, removed it, and charged an exorbitant ₹1,700 for the repairs. Subsequently, three technicians were booked for cheating Pal.
This incident follows a pattern observed by Pune residents who have previously reported similar practices. Repair shops have been accused of falsely charging for non-existent punctures, compelling individuals to pay despite the absence of actual damage.
The police suspect this might be a widespread scam, as three more cases of vehicle owners falling victim to analogous schemes have been reported recently.
Following the FPJ report, numerous residents took to social media to recount their comparable experiences. One person on X shared, "A similar incident happened to me two weeks back near Khadki Cantonment Road. I was told there was low air in the back tyre, and when I checked, six punctures were claimed."
Another individual stated, "This has been going on for years. Once, I was told the nozzle was broken when I went to fill up my bike's tyres. Refusing, the guy deflated my tyre and sent me away. Luckily, I found another pump nearby, confirming there was nothing wrong. This exploitation needs to cease."
Similarly, another X user shared, "This happened to me in March 2020 on the Aundh-Wakad Road. I paid for around 12-14 punctures in my car's front tyre and had to change it the next day. I'm cautious now and won't fall prey to such scams again."
