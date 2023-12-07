Pune's Tyre Puncture Scam: FPJ Report Spurs Residents To Share Ordeals | Freepik

The Free Press Journal's recent report, titled "Tyre puncture scam unearthed in city, three mechanics booked" on December 3, shed light on a prevalent scam causing apprehension among Pune residents about the credibility of local repair shops.

The scam came to the forefront when a person named Naresh Pal lodged a complaint detailing his ordeal at a repair shop in Yerwada. Pal's case occurred on November 28 when he was informed of a suspected puncture in his two-wheeler's rear tyre near the Army Gate in Vadgaonsheri. Directed to a nearby puncture repair shop, he approached the technicians who allegedly made 17 punctures in his tyre, removed it, and charged an exorbitant ₹1,700 for the repairs. Subsequently, three technicians were booked for cheating Pal.

This incident follows a pattern observed by Pune residents who have previously reported similar practices. Repair shops have been accused of falsely charging for non-existent punctures, compelling individuals to pay despite the absence of actual damage.

The police suspect this might be a widespread scam, as three more cases of vehicle owners falling victim to analogous schemes have been reported recently.

Following the FPJ report, numerous residents took to social media to recount their comparable experiences. One person on X shared, "A similar incident happened to me two weeks back near Khadki Cantonment Road. I was told there was low air in the back tyre, and when I checked, six punctures were claimed."

Another individual stated, "This has been going on for years. Once, I was told the nozzle was broken when I went to fill up my bike's tyres. Refusing, the guy deflated my tyre and sent me away. Luckily, I found another pump nearby, confirming there was nothing wrong. This exploitation needs to cease."

Similarly, another X user shared, "This happened to me in March 2020 on the Aundh-Wakad Road. I paid for around 12-14 punctures in my car's front tyre and had to change it the next day. I'm cautious now and won't fall prey to such scams again."

Similar incident happen with me 2 weeks back... Near khadki cantonment road... While riding One guy told me that air is low in back tyre and just pointed out one shop on the way when I checked 6 puncture camel — Vaibhav Bhalekar (@VaibhavBhalek13) December 3, 2023

Been going on for years now. Once I was told the nozzle is broken when I went to fill up my bikes tyres. On denying it the guy deflated my tyre and send me away. Fortunately I found another pump nearby, and he told me there's nothing wrong. This loot has to stop. — Rutwick Gangurde (@tweetrut) December 4, 2023

This has happnd to me in March 2020, on the aundh wakad road. I paid for some 12-14 punctures in my car front tyre and had to change the very next day. Am smart now. Will never fall prey to such scamsters again.. — Gauri Pokhariyal- Gauri’s ThoroughBreads® (@gauripokhariyal) December 4, 2023

The entire pune is filled with these scammers. Have faced a similar situation in SB road and viman nagar. — Rahul chandwani (@rahulchandwanii) December 4, 2023

That's why go to the trusted shops only. Before thay get the air filled in tyre every 5-10 km even if you are far. — rohit srivastava🇮🇳 (@shanushaan) December 4, 2023

Same gangs are spreading across we highway in mumbai .. if you go to them they will identify not less than 10 punctures in your tyre and air valve faulty.. this will also ruin your tyre forever. One near T 2 road junction in shantacruz i have personal experience — Sanjai Tripathi (@sanjait) December 4, 2023

They have been doing this for a long time,

I always have a spear tube at home or else buy a new one not from them also if you can just fill air you should reach home. — Sashi (@LazyiSHashi) December 4, 2023