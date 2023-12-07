BTech Student Robbed In Bus After Being Drugged In Pune | Representational Image

On Monday night, a fellow passenger on a Shivneri bus in Navi Mumbai allegedly drugged and stole from a 20-year-old student who was traveling to Pune, as reported by the Indian Express.

In this instance, the victim filed a first information report (FIR) at the Yerwada police station. Since the offense occurred within the jurisdiction of the Khopoli police station in Raigad, the FIR has been moved there for additional investigation.

According to the police, the victim is a B.Tech student studying food science and technology at a college in Pune and a resident of Yerwada. On December 2, he had traveled to Belapur, in Navi Mumbai, to appear for an exam.

When the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Shivneri bus halted at the Food Plaza in Khopoli, on the Pune – Mumbai expressway, a fellow traveller offered him a cold drink. He was traveling back to Pune at the time.

Police Statements

The victim, according to the police, lost consciousness after consuming the cold drink. He was feeling lightheaded after arriving in Pune. His wallet and gold chain, among other valuables, had vanished. To get home, he hired an autorickshaw. After giving his father an update over the phone regarding his condition, the auto rickshaw driver dropped him off at home. When he needed medical attention, his father drove him to a hospital. He then filed a formal complaint against the fellow traveler. Police believe the other passenger stole his valuables and added sedatives to the cold drink. A police investigation has been opened into this incident.