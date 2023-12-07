 Tragic Bus Accident in Rajouri: One Student Dead, 23 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTragic Bus Accident in Rajouri: One Student Dead, 23 Injured

Tragic Bus Accident in Rajouri: One Student Dead, 23 Injured

One student was found dead while twenty-three others were injured during a bus accident in the border district Rajouri in Jammu region, local media reports say.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
Tragic Bus Accident in Rajouri: One Student Dead, 23 Injured | X / @rs_chib

One student was found dead while twenty-three others were injured during a bus accident in the border district Rajouri in Jammu region, local media reports say.

The bus along with its passengers, majority of which were students, overturned leading to the death of a 21-year-old student.

"The accident took place near Radha Soami Ashram in Thandikassi village along the Rajouri-Jammu national highway. The bus hit two cars and overturned," Officials said.

The bus was on its way to Rajouri from Manjakote. 

Dr Mehmood Bajar, the medical superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, Rajouri, where the injured were rushed, told HT, “Of the 24 injured passengers under treatment, 17 are students.”

Read Also
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Accident: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Car Crash Near Vasai's Sakawar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Alarming: Meghalaya's School Children Lead In Tobacco Usage At 94.4%; Nagaland And Sikkim To Follow

Alarming: Meghalaya's School Children Lead In Tobacco Usage At 94.4%; Nagaland And Sikkim To Follow

BTech Student Robbed In Bus After Being Drugged In Pune

BTech Student Robbed In Bus After Being Drugged In Pune

IAS Officers Forbidden From Participating In Promotional Activities For Coaching Centres

IAS Officers Forbidden From Participating In Promotional Activities For Coaching Centres

Haryana: Class 10 Student Marked Zero In Board Exams, 30k Fine Imposed On School

Haryana: Class 10 Student Marked Zero In Board Exams, 30k Fine Imposed On School

Student Suspended From School After Writing 'Thala' In Response To Every Question In Exam

Student Suspended From School After Writing 'Thala' In Response To Every Question In Exam