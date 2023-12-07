Tragic Bus Accident in Rajouri: One Student Dead, 23 Injured | X / @rs_chib

One student was found dead while twenty-three others were injured during a bus accident in the border district Rajouri in Jammu region, local media reports say.

The bus along with its passengers, majority of which were students, overturned leading to the death of a 21-year-old student.

"The accident took place near Radha Soami Ashram in Thandikassi village along the Rajouri-Jammu national highway. The bus hit two cars and overturned," Officials said.

The bus was on its way to Rajouri from Manjakote.

Dr Mehmood Bajar, the medical superintendent of Government Medical College and Hospital, Rajouri, where the injured were rushed, told HT, “Of the 24 injured passengers under treatment, 17 are students.”