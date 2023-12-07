Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Accident: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In Car Crash Near Vasai's Sakawar

Representational Image |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, a car met with a severe accident after its tire burst near the Sakawar village in Vasai. The unfortunate crash took place on Wednesday in late afternoon, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to five passengers.

Details Of The Accident

According to reports, the ill-fated vehicle, with registration MH 47 KA 5834, was heading towards Mumbai when its rear tire suddenly burst. The car lost control, got steered into the opposite lane, and collided with an oncoming vehicle registered as MH 03 DZ 5305. The impact caused a devastating crash, leading to the tragic demise of the driver and co-passenger in the MH 03 DZ 5305 car.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Irfan Siddiqui (36 years old, from Mumbra) and Naved Sheikh (30 years old, from Govandi, Mumbai). The police from Mankhurd Police Station registered the accident and initiated further investigations.

Five passengers in the vehicles sustained injuries during the collision. They were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention. Currently, they are receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

Traffic Disruption & Police Response

The accident led to a temporary disruption of traffic on the highway. However, the police efficiently managed the situation by diverting the affected vehicles to ensure smooth traffic flow. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the tire burst and the tragic collision.