Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Takes Father’s Two-Wheeler Without Permission, Meets With Fatal Accident In Vikhroli

Mumbai: A 18-year-old man who took his father’s two-wheeler without permission for a fun ride, ended up in a fatal accident at the Prabodhankar Thackeray flyover in Vikhroli.

According to the police, the victim is identified as Hitendra Vijay Tiwari, a resident of Park Site in Vikhroli. His father, Vijay owned the motorcycle which he used for work purposes. On November 25, Swapnil Mahajan, a police officer placed at Park Site police received a call from Rajawadi Hospital informing him about an accident that occurred at his police station’s jurisdiction.

When Mahajan reached there, he met two people named Imran Siddiqui and Sunita Mirani, OLA driver and a passenger, respectively. On the 25th, during the afternoon hours, Imran was driving from Powai towards LBS Road in Bhandup when Hitendra, who was on his two-wheeler, kept trying to overtake Imran’s car. When he finally succeeded, he was already speeding and a little away he lost control over his vehicle and hit the divider. They said Hitendra fell down on the other side of the road, while his vehicle got stuck on the divider. Both Imran and Sunita took Hitendra on their vehicle to Rajawadi hospital, they told Mahajan.

Hitendra found without license

When the police started inquiring about Hitendra’s vehicle, it was registered under the name of Vijay Tiwari. Hitendra who recently turned 18, didn’t have a license with him yet. Vijay who was called by the police said he had no idea when Hitendra took out the vehicle. Hitendra also didn’t wear a helmet while driving, which worsened his injuries that he inflicted on his head in the accident.

The doctors at Rajawadi tried to operate on Hitendra but he was declared dead by the evening on the same day. His postmortem report said the cause of death as ‘multiple internal organs injury leads to hemorrhage and shock’.

Police registered a case suo moto, they said, on Monday morning. A case has been registered against Hitendra for not wearing a helmet, and causing death (of himself) due to negligence, with valid license. In cases where an FIR is registered against the deceased, there are no trials conducted after.