 Mumbai: 11-Month-Old Baby Dies On Mother's Birthday In Tragic Road Accident In Bhayandar
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Mumbai: Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of 11-Month-Old Baby Celebrating Mother's Birthday In Bhayandar | Representational Image/Pixabay

In a shocking incident, an 11-month-old toddler lost his life after a road accident in Bhayandar on Monday evening. The mishap occurred in Rai village on Uttan Road in Bhayandar.

How the mishap took place

The deceased, identified as Daksh Shah (11 months), was with his family, including father Kunal, mother Jigna, and elder sister, heading towards Gorai beach on a two-wheeler to celebrate his mother's birthday. Daksh was seated on his mother's lap, who was riding pillion on the bike, which apparently skidded due to muddy water filling a pothole.

Accidental death report registered

The rider lost balance, leading to Daksh being thrown away and sustaining a serious head injury, resulting in his immediate death. While an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at the local police station, a pall of gloom descended on the Babuda Residency area where the family had been staying for the past couple of years.

article-image
