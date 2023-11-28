Mumbai Accident: Tempo & Taxi Collide On Lalbagh Bridge; 2 Dead, 2 Critically Injured | Representational Image

A case of the death of two people has come to light in an accident that took place on the Lalbagh - Parel flyover in the early morning of November 26. While a woman and a man are undergoing treatment in the hospital in a seriously injured condition.

Details of accident

According to the information received from the police, at 5:30 am on Sunday, the police received a message that a horrific accident had taken place on Lalbagh Bridge, involving a mixer, tempo, and taxi collision. When the police reached the spot after receiving the information, they saw that a woman was hanging in the gate of the taxi, half of whose body was inside and half outside. A person was stuck in the mudguard of the tempo.

All of them were taken to the police hospital, in which two people died. The names of the people who lost their lives in this accident are Duryodhan Gaikwad, Cleaner, and Rajesh Jaiswar. Apart from this, a woman named Kokila Vaghri and Jairam Yadav are seriously injured.

The police told that when the cab of the cement mixer was scratched, the taxi driver started quarreling with the driver of the mixer. Meanwhile, the driver of the mixer called his supervisor. The supervisor told the taxi driver on the phone that you will be compensated for any loss incurred. The taxi driver was about to leave from there when a speeding tempo hit the taxi. A woman and two men sitting in the taxi were seriously injured.

FIR registered

A Kalachowki police officer said that the taxi had been scratched by the cement mixer, and there was a fight going on between the two regarding this. Meanwhile, an Eicher tempo came and collided with the taxi, causing injuries to three people, and resulting in two deaths.

In this matter, the police have registered an FIR against the driver Lallulal Laxman Saket (40) of the tempo and have also started an investigation. Saket is also injured in this accident and is undergoing treatment.