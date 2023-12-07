VIDEO: Finally, PMC Begins Removal Of BRTS On Nagar Road In Pune After Public Outcry |

In a significant move, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the removal process of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) on Nagar Road in response to mounting public pressure.

The clamor for scrapping the Nagar Road BRTS gained momentum as both ruling and opposition leaders, along with citizen groups, urged the PMC to open the lane for all vehicles due to increasing traffic congestion. This decision followed extensive appeals from citizens’ groups to discontinue the BRTS on Nagar Road.

Before deciding on its removal, the PMC reportedly conducted a comprehensive technical study and corridor analysis.

The Nagar Road BRTS, inaugurated in 2016, spans 14 kilometers with 13 stations across the 7.86-km segregated section from Yerawada to Aaple Ghar. Serving 25 bus routes, it connects various destinations like Vadgaonsheri, Viman Nagar, Khulewadi, Shubham Society, Chandan Nagar, Kharadi, and provides vital connectivity to PMC, Pune Station, Swargate, Warje Malwadi, among others.

Sharing images of the PMC's action to remove the BRTS, Vadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre expressed his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Finally @PMCPune has started removing the BRT route on #Nagarroad. Many times I had demanded the PMC to remove BRTS considering the accidents, traffic jams & loss of lives caused by BRTS on Nagar Road. Local citizens & those travelling on the Nagar Road were suffering from the traffic caused by BRTS."

"I had raised my voice in the state legislature assembly for the removal of BRTS on Nagar Road. For this issue, Commissioner Vikram Kumar & Additional Commissioner Vikas Dhakne along with me inspected the Nagar Road & pointed out many things regarding the traffic congestion and the possibility of accidents due to BRTS. By removing BRTS it will help us to avoid accidents which take place back to back and relief from long traffic congestions," he added.

