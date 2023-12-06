 Pune: Former MSCE Commissioner Tukaram Supe Booked For Disproportionate Asset Case Worth ₹3.59 Crore
The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed an FIR against Supe at the Sangvi police station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Former Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) Commissioner Tukaram Supe now faces a new case for allegedly accumulating disproportionate wealth amounting to Rs 3.59 crore.

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed an FIR against Supe at the Sangvi police station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Supe was previously arrested in December 2021 for alleged misuse of power during his tenure as the MSCE commissioner, orchestrating malpractices in the statewide Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) held in January 2020. Released on bail, Supe has since retired.

An earlier FIR was lodged against Supe at the Cyber police station under sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 34, and other IPC sections, as well as sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board, and Other Specified Examinations Act.

Recruitment scam

During the investigation, ACB made several arrests related to the alleged scam, revealing that candidates paid varying amounts to increase their TET marks. ACB found Supe in possession of Rs 2,87,99,590 in cash and 145 tolas of gold worth Rs 75 lakhs, surpassing his known income between 1986 to December 2021. ACB seized Supe's property for further investigation.

A new offense has been lodged against Supe for allegedly amassing illegal wealth of Rs 3,59,99,590. Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhuri Bhosale of ACB is leading the investigation.

