 Pune: Three Deputy Commissioners Undergo Internal Transfers
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Three Deputy Commissioners Undergo Internal Transfers

Pune: Three Deputy Commissioners Undergo Internal Transfers

This move marks a substantial shift in the leadership dynamics within the Pune Police Commissionerate

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Three Deputy Commissioners Undergo Internal Transfers | Pune Police

In a significant development, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr announced late Tuesday night the internal transfers of three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in Pune. This move marks a substantial shift in the leadership dynamics within the Pune Police Commissionerate.

As per Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr's directive, R Raja, previously serving as the DCP of the Special Branch, has been reassigned to the role of DCP for Zone V. Concurrently, Vikrant Deshmukh, the former DCP for Zone V, has assumed the responsibility of heading the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Furthermore, DCP Sambhaji Kadam, a recent addition to the Pune Police, has taken charge of overseeing the Special Branch.

These strategic transfers aim to optimise the efficiency and effectiveness of the Pune Police force. The directives for these leadership changes were issued directly by Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, indicating a proactive approach to enhancing the operational capabilities of the police department.

Read Also
Free Bus Service Within Pune University Premises: Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: After Demolition, PMC Finalises Three Designs For National Monument At Bhide Wada

Pune: After Demolition, PMC Finalises Three Designs For National Monument At Bhide Wada

Pune Railway Division Sets Record With ₹3.09 Crore Ticket Inspection Revenue In November 2023

Pune Railway Division Sets Record With ₹3.09 Crore Ticket Inspection Revenue In November 2023

Pune News: Retired Army Officer Killed In Hit-And-Run During Morning Walk

Pune News: Retired Army Officer Killed In Hit-And-Run During Morning Walk

Pune: Nephew Steals Over Rs 75 Lakhs In Cash, 59 Tola Gold, Silver From 70-Yr-Old Woman

Pune: Nephew Steals Over Rs 75 Lakhs In Cash, 59 Tola Gold, Silver From 70-Yr-Old Woman

Pune: Three Deputy Commissioners Undergo Internal Transfers

Pune: Three Deputy Commissioners Undergo Internal Transfers