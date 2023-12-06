Pune: Three Deputy Commissioners Undergo Internal Transfers | Pune Police

In a significant development, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr announced late Tuesday night the internal transfers of three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) in Pune. This move marks a substantial shift in the leadership dynamics within the Pune Police Commissionerate.

As per Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr's directive, R Raja, previously serving as the DCP of the Special Branch, has been reassigned to the role of DCP for Zone V. Concurrently, Vikrant Deshmukh, the former DCP for Zone V, has assumed the responsibility of heading the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Furthermore, DCP Sambhaji Kadam, a recent addition to the Pune Police, has taken charge of overseeing the Special Branch.

These strategic transfers aim to optimise the efficiency and effectiveness of the Pune Police force. The directives for these leadership changes were issued directly by Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr, indicating a proactive approach to enhancing the operational capabilities of the police department.