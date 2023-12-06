Free Bus Service Within Pune University Premises: Here's All You Need To Know

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) | Gaurav Kadam

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has launched a shuttle bus service from its entrance gate to the main administrative building, easing the commute for students, faculty, and campus visitors.

To enhance connectivity, bus stops are now available at key departments and offices, ensuring swift access across the vast 411-acre campus.

The university has acquired two buses from a private organisation, facilitating regular transport within the premises.

Previously, individuals encountered difficulties reaching the main building from the entrance gate, especially when rickshaws were unavailable.

The bus service commences at 10:30am and continues throughout the day, navigating through places such as the Jaykar Library, Chemistry Department, Examination Department, International Student Centre, University Main Building, Technology Department, Girls Hostel, Health Centre, MBA Department, Boys Hostel, and concluding near the entrance.