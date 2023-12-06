Supriya Sule Urges Ashwini Vaishnaw For Resolution Of Daund-Pune Train Commuters' Issues | Twitter

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President, Supriya Sule, turned to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening to highlight the challenges faced by commuters travelling from Daund to Pune by train.

Sule pointed out the persistent delays in train schedules, causing significant inconvenience for passengers on this route. The limited availability of local trains further compounds the daily hardships faced by citizens, she said.

Passengers commuting from Daund to Pune encounter severe inconvenience due to persistently delayed train schedules. The limited availability of local trains exacerbates the challenges faced by citizens, adding to their daily hardships. Furthermore, the status of Pune-Daund… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) December 5, 2023

Adding to the dilemma, the status of Pune-Daund stations as suburban stations is pending approval from the Railway Ministry. This delay hampers the necessary enhancements required for improving train services, Sule emphasised.

Passengers have raised concerns about the frequent technical glitches in the operation of Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) trains. To address this issue, Sule said the passengers are urging for the introduction of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) services on this route.

She also called upon Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to investigate these pressing concerns and swiftly address them for the benefit of the commuting public.

Meanwhile, in response to Sule's post, DRM Pune (the official X handle of Pune Division, Central Railway) stated that presently, there are 11 DEMU services operating between Pune and Daund. The response mentioned that these services encountered delays only three times in the last month due to technical issues. It was also highlighted that proactive measures are underway to ensure timely services and address technical glitches promptly.