Pune: Minor Dies After His Uncle's Colleague 'Jokingly' Inserts Air Compressor Into His Rectum In Hadapsar | File Photo

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old man in Pune lost his life after a colleague allegedly inserted an air compressor into his rectum on Monday.

The tragic incident unfolded at Poona Flours and Foods Ltd. in Hadapsar, where the victim, Motilal Sahu (16, Madhya Pradesh), was residing with his uncle employed at the firm.

Shankardin Sahu, Motilal's uncle, filed a complaint at the Hadapsar Police Station regarding the incident.

Prank turns deadly

As per the FIR lodged at Hadapsar Police Station, Dheeraj Singh (21), a colleague of the deceased's uncle, "jokingly" inserted the air compressor into Motilal's rectum, causing him to fall. Motilal was hurried to a nearby hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Motilal who was staying at his uncle's place had befriended Dheeraj just two days ago.

PSI Mahesh Kawle informed FPJ that the incident led to Motilal's stomach swelling, with part of his small intestine and rectum bursting. Police have filed a complaint of causing death by negligence against Dheeraj Singh, and an investigation is underway.

In a similar distressing event in November, a 19-year-old man in Ahmedabad tragically died after his colleague allegedly inserted an air compressor into his rectum. Furthermore, in September, a 25-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh lost his life when his friend inserted an air compressor into his rectum.