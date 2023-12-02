Pune: Man Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Gay Partner In Wagholi | Representational Image

The Pune Police on Friday arrested a man accused of murdering his alleged 21-year-old gay partner, a BBA student, following a relationship dispute.

As per the FIR filed at the Lonikand police station, the suspect, identified as Sagar Ashok Gaikwad (31), residing in Waghjainagar, Daund, reportedly assaulted Mahesh Sadhu Doke (21) with a sharp machete on Bakori Road in Wagholi around 2pm on November 28.

Reportedly, a bystander found Doke bleeding severely, and before losing consciousness, he disclosed the attacker's identity and cited their relationship discord as the motive. Tragically, Doke succumbed to his injuries en route to Sassoon General Hospital.

Following the incident, Gaikwad absconded and was traced to Daund taluka after reportedly boarding the Chennai Express.