Pune's Shaniwar Wada: Capturing Historic Heritage In 10 Iconic Photos

By: Aakash Singh | December 02, 2023

Shaniwar Wada is Pune's historic palace built by Bajirao-I in 1736

Gaurav Kadam

Once a Peshwa headquarters, it is now a symbol of Pune's culture

Gaurav Kadam

The palace was the seat of Peshwa power and later was destroyed by a fire in 1828.

Gaurav Kadam

The palace features beautiful fountains and expansive gardens.

Gaurav Kadam

The 21 ft tall main entrance of the complex faces North i.e. towards Delhi and hence is named as the Delhi Darvaja (Gate)

Gaurav Kadam

Many additions were made to the original plan of the palace since its construction.

Gaurav Kadam

The Peshwa lineage played a crucial role in shaping the Maratha Empire's history.

Gaurav Kadam

Today, the palace stands at the city's core, surrounded by a developed area that allows for organized events in its courtyard.

Gaurav Kadam

The main entrance is known as ‘Delhi Darwaja’ & others have names like Ganesh, Mastani, Jambhal, Khidki.

Gaurav Kadam