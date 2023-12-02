Pune's Shaniwar Wada: Capturing Historic Heritage In 10 Iconic Photos

By: Aakash Singh | December 02, 2023
Shaniwar Wada is Pune's historic palace built by Bajirao-I in 1736
Gaurav Kadam
Once a Peshwa headquarters, it is now a symbol of Pune's culture
Gaurav Kadam
The palace was the seat of Peshwa power and later was destroyed by a fire in 1828.
Gaurav Kadam
The palace features beautiful fountains and expansive gardens.
Gaurav Kadam
The 21 ft tall main entrance of the complex faces North i.e. towards Delhi and hence is named as the Delhi Darvaja (Gate)
Gaurav Kadam
Many additions were made to the original plan of the palace since its construction.
Gaurav Kadam
The Peshwa lineage played a crucial role in shaping the Maratha Empire's history.
Gaurav Kadam
Today, the palace stands at the city's core, surrounded by a developed area that allows for organized events in its courtyard.
Gaurav Kadam
Gaurav Kadam