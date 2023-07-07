Caught On Camera: Mentally Ill Man Rapes Cow In UP’s Kanpur; Held After Neighbour Complains

Twitter

In a shocking incident captured on camera, a man has been caught having sex with a cow in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. What is even more disturbing is that this was not an isolated occurrence.

According to the Kanpur police, this was not the first time for the perpetrator, identified as 57-year-old Brijesh Kumar Mishra. He has been identified as a habitual offender, having engaged in unnatural sexual acts with two to three animals in the past.

According to Kanpur’s joint commissioner, “ The 57-year-old Brijesh Kumar Mishra has been arrested under the IPC section 377 (unnatural sex with animal). During our investigation, we have obtained multiple CCTV footage that show Mishra having sex with 3 different animals in the area. During the investigation it appeared that he is mentally ill. Necessary medical examinations are in process.”

In the footage that has sparked outrage on Twitter, Mishra was seen raping the cow sitting in the field.

After the incident was captured in the CCTV camera, the police arrested Mishra on Friday after filing a case late on Thursday night on the complaint of a neighbor.