'These Are All Tughlaqi Orders': AIUDF Leader Rafiqul Islam On Assam Cabinet's Announcement To Halt Aadhaar Issuance

Guwahati: Following the Assam cabinet announcement to halt issuance of Aadhaar cards for those above 18, except for those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea garden communities, for the next one year, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam on Friday called it a "Tughlaqui order" and said that the government want to prevent people from voting.

AIUDF leader Rafiqul Islam noted that one should detain a foreigner and send him back and said, "If a foreigner comes, detain him and send him back to his country. Why give him an Aadhaar card, add his name to the voter list and give him citizenship?... Giving only one month's time limit to Indian citizens to get Aadhaar cards out of fear of foreigners, these are all Tughlaqi orders."

He also remarked on the process of Special Intensive Revision and said, "SIR is also starting in Assam. So, by targeting some individuals, the CM aims to prevent them from getting Aadhaar cards and participating in voter list revision."

This comment of AIUDF leader came after the Assam Cabinet on Thursday announced that no new Aadhaar cards will be issued to individuals above the age of 18, except those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and tea garden communities, for the next one year, a move aimed at curbing issuance to illegal foreigners.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference, said the restriction has been enforced to prevent illegal immigrants from obtaining Aadhaar cards and falsely claiming Indian citizenship.

"Assam cabinet has today decided that Aadhaar card will not be issued for persons above 18 years of age, except ST, SC and Tea garden workers, for another one year. If any person from other caste who is yet to get an Aadhaar card, they can apply for it within the month of September. We will allow them to apply within the month of September," Sarma said.

He further added that in rare and exceptional cases, the District Commissioner (DC) will be authorised to issue Aadhaar cards after verifying relevant reports, including from the Special Branch and Foreigners Tribunal.

"We have continuously pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border. We want to ensure that no one (illegal foreigner) can obtain an Aadhaar card from Assam by entering the state and claiming to be an Indian citizen. We have completely closed that way," he said.

