 Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June
Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June

Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June

A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow, an official said on Friday.

Notably, this is third such case of bestiality in the state in last one month. Earlier, on June 16 a man was booked was raping buffalo calf in Satna, while other was arrested for raping goat in Sehore on June 10.

The alleged incident took place in Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday and a video of the heinous act went viral on social media, prompting some Hindutva activists to approach the police with a complaint, Mangalwara police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar said.

A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe, he said.

Terming the incident as highly condemnable and unfortunate, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said "like we treat earth as our mother, we consider cows also as our mother. It is an evil thing." A case has been registered and the accused, though not yet identified, will be nabbed within 24 hours and stern action will be taken against him to set an example for others, Mishra told reporters.

