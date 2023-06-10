 Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Goat In Sehore
Bhopal: Man Held For Raping Goat In Sehore

The other accused of the goat's rape is on the run.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case of animal cruelty has come to light after two men were found to rape a goat in Bherunda area of Sehore on Friday. While one arrested, the other accused is on a run.

article-image

According to the information, accused Gendalal and another resident of village Neelkanth raped a goat of Neelkanth, resident of Rohit Kewat on Friday evening.

article-image

In the case, Nasrullaganj's SDOP Akash Amalkar said that the complainant Rohit Kewat informed the police that last evening when he took his goats out for grazing, suddenly he noticed one was missing. Then he heard a loud cry of an animal, when he went to check, they saw two men were engaed in unnatural sex with the goat.

A case under Section 377, 34 was registered against the two accused.

article-image

