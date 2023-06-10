 Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In Kolar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In Kolar

Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In Kolar

Bhopal police said the key accused has been arrested, while other of his accomplices are at large.

Khushboo BattaUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Man allegedly thrashed to death for stealing sacks of gram in Khandwa, probe on | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six youths allegedly attacked a 20-year-old BBA student with sticks & swords after he refused to throw a birthday party on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

Read Also
Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: 5 Famous Things Every Bhopali Is Proud Of
article-image

The police added that the key accused in the case has been arrested, while other of his accomplices are at large.

Investigating officer (IO) Sanjay Verma said that the youth who was attacked has been identified as Sanskar Tiwari (20), who resides in Jehangirabad locality of the city. He is a BBA student at a private college in Bhopal.

Read Also
MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's...
article-image

On Thursday night, he was at a café in Kolar along with his friend Ankur. During this, his acquaintance Tilak Kamle reached there, and asked him to throw a liquor party on the occasion of his birthday.

Tiwari refused bluntly, after which Kamle went away. Around an hour later, he again arrived at the spot with five of his accomplices and all of them were in an inebriated state.

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Councillor & Husband Thrashed With Baseball Bat In Shymala Hills
article-image

They were carrying sticks and swords in their hands, and allegedly attacked Kamle using them. Kamle sustained grievous injuries on his head, and waws rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

The cops were informed, who have registered a case against all the accused and have taken the key accused Kamle in custody.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's Surprise Visit In Shivpuri Delights Residents, Devotees Throng...

Madhya Pradesh: Dhirendra Shastri's Surprise Visit In Shivpuri Delights Residents, Devotees Throng...

Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In...

Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In...

MP: 3 Children Charred To Death After LPG Leakage Sparks Fire At House In Bhind

MP: 3 Children Charred To Death After LPG Leakage Sparks Fire At House In Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Girls Injured After Neighbouring School Wall Collapse

MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's...

MP CM Chouhan Chose Interesting Time & Place To Release 1st Installment To 'Ladli Behnas': Here's...