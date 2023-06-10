Bhopal: 6 Youths Attack BBA Student With Sticks & Swords After He Refused To Throw Liquor Party In Kolar

Madhya Pradesh: Man allegedly thrashed to death for stealing sacks of gram in Khandwa, probe on | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six youths allegedly attacked a 20-year-old BBA student with sticks & swords after he refused to throw a birthday party on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday.

The police added that the key accused in the case has been arrested, while other of his accomplices are at large.

Investigating officer (IO) Sanjay Verma said that the youth who was attacked has been identified as Sanskar Tiwari (20), who resides in Jehangirabad locality of the city. He is a BBA student at a private college in Bhopal.

On Thursday night, he was at a café in Kolar along with his friend Ankur. During this, his acquaintance Tilak Kamle reached there, and asked him to throw a liquor party on the occasion of his birthday.

Tiwari refused bluntly, after which Kamle went away. Around an hour later, he again arrived at the spot with five of his accomplices and all of them were in an inebriated state.

They were carrying sticks and swords in their hands, and allegedly attacked Kamle using them. Kamle sustained grievous injuries on his head, and waws rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

The cops were informed, who have registered a case against all the accused and have taken the key accused Kamle in custody.