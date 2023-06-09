Bhopal: Congress Councillor & Husband Thrashed With Baseball Bat In Shymala Hills

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A neighbour thrashed senior Congress councillor, Shabista Zaki and her husband Asif Zaki with a baseball bat over car parking in the Shymala Hills locality on Thursday late night, the police said.

The couple sustained severe injuries, especially Shabista-- who was attacked on head. The couple was been admitted to Chirayu hospital. An FIR has been lodged against the accused, the police added.

Station house officer (SHO) of Shyamala hills police station, Umesh Yadav told Free Press that the husband-wife duo resides in Shyamala hills area of Bhopal.

Recently, the son of a sub-inspector (SI) Yasir had purchased a house close to theirs, and had mounted a no-parking board in front of his house.

Shabista would park her car in the 'no parking' spot often and had even approached the Shyamala hills police station regarding the same, as she had been facing inconvenience in parking. Yasir removed the board on Thursday night and Shabista again parked her car there.

Enraged, Yasir attacked Shabista using a baseball bat. When her husband Asif, who was inside the house, heard her screaming, he came out to intervene, but was assaulted by Yasir using the same baseball bat.

The accused even vandalised the couple's car. The duo sustained injuries on their head and were rushed to Chirayu hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the accused Yasir has fled the spot and is still at large, against whom an FIR has been registered at the Shyamala hills police station. As per sources, the accused Yasir is a member of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).