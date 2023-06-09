Bhopal: Land Deal Goes Sour, Woman Loses Rs 10L To Three Crooks

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Koh-e-fiza police have registered a case against three persons for duping a woman of Rs 10 lakh by selling a plot smaller than the one promised, police said.

Police said Dr Sahida Iqbal, a resident of Millenium towers in Koh-e-fiza has lodged complaint against three of her acquaintances - Syed Imran, Sujoy Dutt and MS Azhgar who had promised to sell her a 10,000 sq ft plot near People’s Mall for Rs 10 lakh in 2020. The trio allegedly sold another plot to her which was smaller in size. They did not even return the remaining money. The trio kept on making excuses for three years. The woman approached police on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the accused.