Bhopal: I was surprised when Scindia too got ‘sold’ for a mere post in BJP: Diggy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said it was a personal shock for me when Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party and joined BJP.

“We were getting information of people being ‘sold’ but we had never imagined that Scindia will become the one. Party had given him all the love and respect and he had an emerging leadership role. Nehru-Gandhi family including Soniaji, Rahulji, and Priyankaji had given him all the respect, made him minister, and they have family terms but he left us,” Singh said.

Addressing the Meet the Press at Indore Press Club on Wednesday, Singh said that what hurts more are his statements after leaving the party just for getting a mere post in BJP. “An old video of Scindia is going viral in which he had voiced allegations against Shivraj Singh Chouhan now he is sharing the dais with Shivraj. It is not only betrayal but being opportunistic as well,” Singh added.

Alleging corruption by the BJP government in the last 20 years, he said that BJP doesn’t run the government for people but for doing business. He also targeted Chouhan and his wife for alleged ‘Dumper Scam’ along with alleging corruption in E-tendering, sand mining, Vyapam, and others.

“After corruption in construction during Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, the government had given the land of Mahakal Temple to a trust associated with RSS which is running business there but no money is deposited in the temple’s account,” Singh said.

He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Shivraj Singh has made Narendra Modi look like a fool by poor construction in Mahakal Lok. “The contractor had promised that nothing would happen to the statues in 100 years but the statutes couldn’t face gusty winds. We have heard about 2-4 per cent commission but now we are getting complaints of 80 per cent commission in the matter,” Singh said adding, “In Karnataka, there was Mr 40 per cent and it had turned into PayCM and similar things are taking place in Madhya Pradesh as well,” he added.

Singh also said that the government has brought the matter of hijab in Damoh to divert attention from the corruption in Mahakal Lok.

Will launch probe against cases of corruption during BJP regime

Days after BJP state president VD Sharma announced to open case of Treasure Island, the former chief minister also announced that Congress will open the cases of corruption that have taken place in 20 years of the BJP government. Will launch a probe, and take action against them, he said.

Why PM has kept mum on wrestlers’ protest?

Replying to a query on wrestlers' protest, Singh said that PM Narendra Modi has kept mum on the matter. He tweets on every matter but when international women wrestlers lodged a complaint with him about being sexually harassed by the BJP MP there was no tweet leave alone any action.

“The wrestlers' protest has dented the country’s image as they have brought laurels to the country but were manhandled by the police. I am ashamed of BJP and RSS which couldn’t take action against their Member of Parliament even after serious allegations by the wrestlers,” Singh said.

