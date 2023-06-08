 Indore: Five Men From Guna Arrested With 7 Stolen Bikes
Indore: Five Men From Guna Arrested With 7 Stolen Bikes

Indore: Five Men From Guna Arrested With 7 Stolen Bikes

According to Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni, information was received that some armed men were seen near a petrol pump on MR-4 and they were planning to rob the petrol pump.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Stolen bikes seized by Banganga Police | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five men from Guna and Ashoknagar were arrested with 7 stolen bikes in the Banganga area late on Tuesday. The accused were caught by the police while they were allegedly planning to rob a petrol pump. Some weapons were also recovered from the accused.

After the information, a police team was constituted and raided the mentioned place. Five men were arrested from there.

article-image

The accused have been identified as Adarsh Ahirwar of Ashoknagar, Bhavya Ahirwar, Yuvraj Singh, Anurag Dhosi and Govind Dhosi, all residents of Guna. They allegedly confessed to planning a petrol pump robbery. Following the lead given by the accused, the police have also recovered 7 stolen bikes from them. They allegedly confessed to stealing 25 two-wheeler vehicles from different areas and gave the stolen bikes to a person in Chachoda in Guna district. The police team are on the way to Chahoda to recover other vehicles from the person. Further investigation is underway.

article-image

