Indore: Five Men From Guna Arrested With 7 Stolen Bikes

Stolen bikes seized by Banganga Police | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Five men from Guna and Ashoknagar were arrested with 7 stolen bikes in the Banganga area late on Tuesday. The accused were caught by the police while they were allegedly planning to rob a petrol pump. Some weapons were also recovered from the accused.

According to Banganga police station in-charge Rajendra Soni, information was received that some armed men were seen near a petrol pump on MR-4 and they were planning to rob the petrol pump. After the information, a police team was constituted and raided the mentioned place. Five men were arrested from there.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Cheetahs displaying good adaptation skills in the wild

The accused have been identified as Adarsh Ahirwar of Ashoknagar, Bhavya Ahirwar, Yuvraj Singh, Anurag Dhosi and Govind Dhosi, all residents of Guna. They allegedly confessed to planning a petrol pump robbery. Following the lead given by the accused, the police have also recovered 7 stolen bikes from them. They allegedly confessed to stealing 25 two-wheeler vehicles from different areas and gave the stolen bikes to a person in Chachoda in Guna district. The police team are on the way to Chahoda to recover other vehicles from the person. Further investigation is underway.

Read Also Indore: Police Organised A Workshop For Children