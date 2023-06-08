Madhya Pradesh: Cheetahs displaying good adaptation skills in the wild

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the eight Cheetahs in the wilds of Kuno National Park are surviving on their own and showing superb adaptation skills. The felines are hunting in areas dominated by the leopards. Their survival skills have boosted the morale of the cheetah project officials.

Earlier, it said that Cheetah will be hardly able to compete with the leopards in jungles and the latter can also overpower them.

“All the released cheetahs are doing hunting in open jungle. So far there is not even a single face off incident between Leopard and Cheetah,” said an officer of Kuno National Park. This officer said that all the released cheetahs are co existing with leopards in the jungle, brushing aside all kinds of doubts regarding their survival skills inside the jungle having competitors like leopard, jackal, hyena etc.

‘Asha’ moving towards UP border

The female Cheetah Asha has moved further from the Pichhore area of Shivpuri. Now Kuno National Park officials are mulling to take some preventive steps if Asha moves ahead in coming days. If the big cat continues to move ahead, it will reach near Uttar Pradesh border and in this situation, the park officials will have no other option but to tranqualise and bring it back.

A forest officer of Kuno National Park said that female Cheetah Asha is moving towards the South side of Pichhore and she had moved ahead from the last location. “ We will watch the movement of Asha for a day or two. If she moves towards the border of Uttar Pradesh then she needs to be brought back by tranqualisation method,” he said.

This is for the second time that Asha has strayed out of Kuno and reached some other place. Earlier, she had strayed into the open areas outside the Kuno and later returned to a nearby jungle of Kuno.