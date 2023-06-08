Madhya Pradesh: Priyanka Gandhi to perform Narmada Pujan in Jabalpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During a day-long visit to Jabalpur on June 12, All India Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also perform Narmada Pujan at Gwarighat. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi during his visit in October 2018 had worshipped the holy river at Gwarighat.

Priyanka Gandhi will take part in other scheduled programmes. Her visit is likely to boost the morale of Congress which is bracing itself for upcoming assembly elections.

State Congress Vice President Chandraprabhash Shekar said Priyanka Gandhi will land at Jabalpur airport at 10.30 am from where she will head to Gwarighat at 10.40 am. The Narmada Pujan will be performed at 10.50 am. She will also visit Shahid Smarak and later address a public rally. At 1.30 pm, she will leave for Delhi from Jabalpur airport.

