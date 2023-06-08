Bhopal: Meetings in Delhi heat up BJP politics in MP

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a series of meetings to make a strategy for the election-bound states.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan by year-end. The central leadership of the party has begun to make a strategy for it.

According to sources, discussions will be held with the state party leaders after June 11 to discuss the poll-related issues. Afterwards, exercises will be done accordingly, and a clear election strategy of the party may emerge by June 15. The meetings, being held in Delhi, have heated up the political temperature in the state.

There have been speculations of change in the party’s state organisation and, after the meetings in Delhi, the canards have become rife. Nevertheless, a senior office-bearer of the organisation, looking after the party’s state affairs, has said the chances of any change in the state leadership are thin.

According to him, meetings are being held in Delhi to make a strategy for the state elections.

Dates for the state assembly elections will be declared after four months.

The BJP is getting ready to launch a campaign for these elections in a big way. The dates and venues of the rallies, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the poll-bound states, will also be fixed. So, discussions are going on about it, too.

Feedback taken from state leaders

Feedback is being taken from the state party leaders. National organisational general secretary BL Santosh is holding talks with the senior leaders of the party. On the grounds of feedback of these leaders, the BJP will make a strategy for the election.