Bhopal: Lokayukta seeks inquiry report on Bhupendra Singh by August 8

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta has sought an inquiry report by August 8 about the Congress’s complaint against Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh.

According to the complaint, Singh has accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Head of the Congress’s RTI cell Puneet Tandon complained to Lokayukta against Singh.

Lokayukta issued the directive to the Director General of Special Police Establishment (Lokayukta) to register a case and submit a report. At a press conference, senior leader of the Congress JP Dhanopia alleged that Singh had accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Singh said that he would file defamation suit against Dhanopia.