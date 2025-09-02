Bhopal's Events Calendar For September 2025: From Mika Singh's Live To Vipul Goyal's Standup & Flea Market, Check Out Some Fun Events To Attend

Bhopal's Events Calendar For September 2025: From Mika Singh's Live Singing To Standup Comedy, Check Out Some Fun Events To Attend This Month |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is all set to welcome September with a vibrant platter of entertainment and cultural experiences.

Book your calendar as some fun-filled events-- stand-up comedy, storytelling sessions, open mics, art workshops and musical evenings are lined up throughout the month.

1. World Education Fair – Bhopal

The World Education Fair Bhopal is a premier event bringing together leading universities, colleges, and education consultants under one roof.

It provides students with insights on study abroad options, scholarships, admission procedures, and career planning.

Designed for aspiring learners, the fair helps Bhopal’s youth connect directly with global opportunities.

Date: 05 Sep 2025

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Lemon Tree Hotel, Bhopal

Tickets Pricing : Paid (unspecified) (eventbrite)

2. Vipul Goyal – Unleashed

Vipul Goyal, star of TVF’s Humorously Yours, brings his signature witty and relatable humor to Indore.

Known as one of India’s top stand-up comedians, his jokes touch everyday struggles, relationships, and society with effortless charm.

His show promises non-stop laughter, making it a must-watch for comedy lovers this September.

Date: 6 September 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Railway narmada club, Bhopal

Tickets Pricing: ₹899 onwards (bookmyshow)

3. Mika Singh Live!

Mika Singh is a celebrated Indian playback singer and live performer, famous for his high-energy stage presence and chart-topping hits across Bollywood and Punjabi music.

Known for blending pop, bhangra, and hip-hop, he has a massive fan following.

His concerts promise electrifying music, dance, and unforgettable entertainment for audiences.

Date: 6 September 2025

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: Studio XO, Bhopal

Tickets Pricing : ₹1500 onwards (bookmyshow)

4. Red FM Sounds of Punjab with Gurdas Maan

Gurdas Maan is a legendary Punjabi singer, songwriter, and actor, revered for his soulful voice and meaningful lyrics.

With a career spanning decades, he has redefined Punjabi music worldwide.

Known for classics like “Dil Da Mamla Hai,” his live performances blend melody, culture, and heartfelt storytelling, leaving audiences spellbound.

Date: 13 September 2025

Time: Venue: Ravindra Bhawan Auditorium

Tickets Pricing: ₹1499 onwards (bookmyshow)

5. Pravit Arora Live!

Pravit Arora is known for his razor-sharp wit and highly relatable stand-up comedy, drawing humor from everyday life, relationships, and cultural quirks.

With his natural storytelling style and fresh perspective, he connects instantly with audiences.

His Indore performance promises an evening of clever punchlines and side-splitting laughter for all ages.

Date: 14 September 2025

Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Hotel La Pearl Bhopal

Tickets Pricing: ₹ 299 onwards

6. Bhopal Flea by FleaEdit India

Bhopal Flea is a workshop of food, fashion, lifestyle, quirky accessories and home decor.

It brings together a weekend full of activities – shop from 90+ unique stalls, enjoy live music performances, taste amazing food, join creative workshops, explore art and spend time with friends and family in a vibrant, festive atmosphere.

Date: 20 & 21 September 2025

Time: 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Venue: Four Seasons Lawn (Garden)

7. Maheep Singh Live – Stand-Up Comedy Show

Maheep Singh delivers bold, unfiltered stand-up comedy that fearlessly explores relationships, love, marriage and daily struggles.

His raw humor and conversational style keep audiences hooked while sparking hearty laughter.

With a knack for turning ordinary life into extraordinary fun, his Bhopal show guarantees an evening of powerful, punchline-packed entertainment.

Date: 21 September 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Railway Narmada Club

Tickets Pricing: ₹499 onwards (bookmyshow)

8. Bhala manushya ft. Naman Jain

Naman Jain is a rising stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit, relatable storytelling, and effortless humor about everyday life.

Performing across India, he connects with audiences through clever punchlines and spontaneous crowd work.

His “Bhala Manushya” India Tour 2025 brings fresh laughs to Indore with his signature style.

Date: 28 September 2025

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Abhinay Manch, Bhopal

Tickets Pricing: ₹299 onwards (bookmyshow)