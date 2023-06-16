Bestiality In MP: After Goat, Another Man Accused Of Raping Buffalo Calf In Satna

Representative Pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a buffalo owner accused a 50-year-old man of allegedly raping his 1.5-year-old buffalo calf in Satna district on Friday.

The disgusting case was reported merely few days after a man was arrested for raping a goat in Sehore.

Police said that they have sent the calf’s samples for testing to a Sagar laboratory and an FIR will be registered based on the test results.

According to Journalist Kashif Kakvi, the matter pertains to the Amarpatan police station area. Lalman Pal (60) registered a complaint with the police, accusing Shyambihari Pandey (50) of the same village of repeatedly raping his buffalo’s calf for the past 4-5 months.

In his complaint, Pal said, “He is a Brahmin and still he tied the calf’s legs and did this.”

He also said that his calf was not feeling well for the past six months and doctors were unable to ascertain the cause. However, a ‘baba’ told him that a man is the reason behind the calf’s deteriorating health.

In another case of animal cruelty, a man was held for raping a goat in Bherunda area of Sehore on Friday.

