Madhya Pradesh Records 30% GST Collection Growth, Highest In Country

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has topped in the country in GST collection. While GST collection growth at national level in April was 11% on year-on-year basis, state’s collection rise stood at 30%, which was the highest in the country. Hence, the state ranks first in the country in GST revenue growth rate in April.

This milestone was achieved through Commercial Tax department’s effort to enhance revenue collection. According to official information of State GST department, in April of FY 2023-24, the state collected Rs 2,865 crore whereas in April 2024, it stood at Rs 3,717 cr. This is 30% higher than the collection made in April of the last fiscal. This is the highest amount of GST collected in any month so far after implementation of GST in July 2017.

The number of registered businessmen in the state in 2018 was 3,84,438. To increase the number of registered businessmen, department carried out a registration campaign to register unregistered businessmen. The result was that the total number of registered businessmen reached more than 5 lakh. Currently, the number of registered businessmen is 5,44,388, which is comparatively 41.60% more.

Action is being taken to verify the registration of suspicious businessmen. Bogus and fake and inactive businessmen are being regularly identified and action to cancel their registration was also been taken on priority. Among other efforts to increase revenue, special campaigns of scrutiny, audit and enforcement were being undertaken by the department.

The analytics team at the Data, Command and Control Centre at headquarters matches information available in 26AS of the Income Tax Act with the GST returns; after obtaining information from other government departments like treasury and accounts, mining, transport etc., they are also matched with the GST returns. On the basis of information received from other departments, action is being taken to register unregistered businessmen.