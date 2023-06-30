MP Shocker: Gwalior Woman Murders Her Toddler, Reveals To Her Cop-Husband In Midnight Confession

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a spine-chilling incident, a woman revealed that she had pushed her toddler from the second floor of the house in Gwalior's Tara Mai colony.

The case dates back to April 28, and it was on Thursday night, that the guilt-ridden woman informed her constable husband about the incident. Furious, he lodged a complaint against her at the Thaathipur police station.

The child, identified as Jatin, fell from the roof and succumbed to his injuries on the night of April 28. Following to which, the mother's behavior became wierd, displaying signs of anxiety and fear during her sleep.

Disturbed by her actions, she eventually confided in her police constable husband and revealed that she had intentionally pushed their child from the roof.

'A Midnight Confession'

The motive behind this act was the woman’s desire to close down a shop of her husband within their residence. So, she planned to make the shop appear 'inauspicious', to convince her husband for shut down. As part of her plan, she pushed her child from the second floor, but had no intentions to kill him.

The police constable recorded this entire conversation on his mobile phone and immediately reported the incident to the Police Station.

The authorities have registered a case against the accused mother and will conduct a thorough investigation at the crime scene to gather concrete evidence as the lack of a post-mortem examination is a challenge in collecting proof.

However, as no physical arrest has been made at present, the situation remains ongoing.