ON CAMERA: Burqa-clad woman throws acid on ex-lover's wife carrying child in her arms in Nagpur | Screengrab

A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly throwing acid at the wife and two-and-half-year-old son of the man she was in a relationship with, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning and one woman connected with the incident is on the run, the Yashodhara Nagar police station official said.

"The accused and victim used to have arguments over the latter's illicit relationship. The accused then conspired with her friend and flung acid on the woman and her toddler son. The two were rushed to the government medical college and hospital and are undergoing treatment for burn injuries on the face," he said.

The accused, who was held on the basis of mobile phone location and CCTV footage, has been charged under section 326A, related to acid attacks, of the Indian Penal Code, the official added.

The act was caught on CCTV. In the video, one can see the victim standing with a child in her arm while two bike-borne women wearing burqas came and the pillion driver stepped down to throw acid at the victims. After the attack, the attackers fled the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

