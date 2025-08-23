OpenAI To Set Up First Office In India As CEO Sam Altman Highlights Rising AI Adoption And Plans September Visit

OpenAI's |

Washington DC: OpenAI will set up its first office in India this year, CEO Sam Altman announced on Friday, highlighting the growing users of ChatGPT in the country.

Sam Altman also informed that he will visit India next month.

"We are opening our first office in India later this year! And I'm looking forward to visiting next month. Ai adoption in India has been amazing to watch--ChatGPT users grew 4x in the past year--and we are excited to invest much more in India!" Sam Altman said in a post on X.

we are opening our first office in india later this year! and i'm looking forward to visiting next month.



ai adoption in india has been amazing to watch--chatgpt users grew 4x in the past year--and we are excited to invest much more in india! — Sam Altman (@sama) August 22, 2025

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the development and said that India is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation.

In a post on X, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Bharat is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation. As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI."

Bharat is uniquely positioned to drive the next wave of AI-led transformation.



As part of the IndiaAI Mission, we are building the ecosystem for trusted and inclusive AI.



We welcome OpenAI’s partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every… https://t.co/jkRRTA4kCs — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 22, 2025

"We welcome OpenAI's partnership in advancing this vision to ensure the benefits of AI reach every citizen," he added.

In February of this year, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Sam Altman and discussed India's strategy of creating the entire AI stack - GPUs, model, and apps.

The minister wrote on X that Altman was willing to collaborate with India on all three. The minister further said that the OpenAI CEO appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratising technology.

Read Also NHAI To Compensate Highway Toll Operators For Revenue Dip Linked To FASTag Annual Pass Rollout

During the meeting, which had many startups in the audience, Vaishnaw requested the startup community to come up with unique solutions. The Minister shared a clip of his interaction with Altman and the Startup group. In the video the minister said, "We are very soon starting a kind of open competition (for AI)."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)