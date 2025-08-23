 NHAI To Compensate Highway Toll Operators For Revenue Dip Linked To FASTag Annual Pass Rollout
PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 09:06 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Highway toll plaza operators will get compensation from NHAI for three months for difference in user fee collections due to introduction of FASTag annual pass for private non-commercial vehicles beginning August 15.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a circular that in continuation of the implementation of the annual pass for cars/van/jeeр with effect from August 15, it has been decided to adopt a uniform compensation mechanism for user fee collection agencies. NHAI collected Rs 72,931 crore in toll in 2024-25.

"This mechanism will be for existing contract agreements as well as for bids invited in next three months period. After three months i.e. when the annual pass usage at each toll plaza is available, the bidders will be intimated about these annual pass figures in bids document and will be asked to bid duly accounted for the annual pass and thereafter no compensation will be given," the state-owned agency said.

NHAI explained that the number of cars/van/jeep (non-commercial vehicles) crossing the fee plaza under the annual pass scheme shall be determined based on actual transaction data provided by NPCI through IHMCL.

FASTag annual pass, applicable on about 1,150 toll collection booths on national highways and expressways allowing users to cross 200 toll plazas in a year for a one-time payment of Rs 3,000, was launched on August 15.
The facility has received an overwhelming response from the National Highway users across the country. The pass is applicable for all non-commercial vehicles with a valid FASTag and gets activated within two hours of the one-time payment using Rajmargyatra app or the NHAI website.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

