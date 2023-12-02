Pune: Police Suspect 'Tyre Puncture Scam' Gang Operating In City; 3 Mechanics Booked

Tyre puncture scam uncovered in pune three technicians booked | Freepik

Pune: A series of alleged tyre puncture scams have come to light in Pune, leaving residents sceptical about the authenticity of repairs at local shops. The most recent incident involves a complaint filed by Naresh Pal, who claims to have been duped by a repair shop in the Yerwada area. In Naresh Pal's case, the incident occurred on November 28, when an unknown person near the Army Gate at Wadgaon Sheri informed him of a suspected puncture in his two-wheeler's hind tire. The incident was officially reported to the Yerwada police station on Friday.

According to reports, three technicians within the jurisdiction of Yerawada police station have been booked for cheating an unsuspecting citizen. The accused allegedly made 17 punctures in the victim's vehicle tire, removed it, and charged a whopping Rs 1,700 for the repairs.

This case follows a pattern observed by Pune residents who had previously complained about a similar modus operandi where repair shops falsely charged for non-existent punctures. The local repair shop owners suggest that people have no option but to pay up when faced with multiple punctures.

The police suspect this might be a widespread scam, as three more cases of vehicle owners falling prey to similar schemes have been registered recently. Providing the address of a nearby puncture repair shop, the victim approached the technicians, who claimed that his vehicle had 16 punctures and demanded Rs 1,600 for the repairs.

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Kadam is currently investigating the case. Based on Naresh Pal's complaint, the police have registered a case against the unidentified fraudsters under Sections 420 (cheating), 427 (Mischief), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Authorities are urging residents to be cautious and report any suspicious activities related to vehicle repairs.