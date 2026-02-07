Navi Mumbai News: Over 50,000 Candidates Apply For 527 Police Constable Posts As Physical Tests Begin February 11

Navi Mumbai Police | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 07: As many as 50,460 candidates have applied for 527 vacant police constable posts under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, with the physical efficiency test scheduled to begin on February 11 at the Kalamboli police headquarters. Only those who qualify in the 50-mark physical test will be shortlisted for the 100-mark written examination, officials said.

Break-up of vacant posts

The recruitment drive, announced in November, includes 439 police constable posts, 82 police constable (driver) posts and six bandsman posts. The large number of applications highlights the intense competition for entry into one of Maharashtra’s key and modern commissionerates, especially at a time when Navi Mumbai’s growing population and the recently operational international airport have increased policing responsibilities.

Applications received across categories

For the 439 constable posts, the commissionerate received 15,525 applications — 12,284 from men, 3,031 from women, 209 from ex-servicemen and one from a third-gender candidate.

For the six bandsman posts, 720 applications were received, including 573 from men, 144 from women and three from ex-servicemen.

For the 82 driver constable posts, 34,215 candidates applied — 28,152 men, 5,437 women and 626 ex-servicemen.

Skill test for select categories

Candidates applying for driver and bandsman posts will have to undergo a mandatory skill test after clearing the physical round.

Arrangements for smooth conduct

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Sanjaykumar Patil said elaborate arrangements have been made at Kalamboli for the smooth conduct of the recruitment process. Social organisations will assist with accommodation and meals for candidates, a medical unit will be deployed at the ground, and the Panvel Municipal Corporation will handle sanitation.

Transparency stressed

Patil emphasised that the recruitment will be conducted in a transparent and merit-based manner. He urged candidates to report any suspicion or malpractice to the Navi Mumbai Police Control Room at 8424820665 / 8424820686 or to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (Thane) at 022-25427979.

