Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Only Urban Local Body In India To Win 2 National Gold Awards For Green Energy Initiatives

Navi Mumbai, Feb 07: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has won two National Excellence Gold Awards for its energy-efficient street lighting and EV charging infrastructure initiatives, becoming the only urban local body in the country to receive dual recognition in the green energy and energy efficiency category.

Awards presented at Green Energy Summit

The awards were presented on February 4 at the 14th Green Energy Summit and 6th Green Energy and Energy Efficiency Awards ceremony held at Le Meridien, New Delhi, organised jointly by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) and Deloitte.

NMMC’s Executive Engineer (Electrical) Praveen Gade accepted the awards on behalf of the civic body in the presence of Deputy Engineer Santosh Moraskar.

Street lighting and EV charging initiatives recognised

The awards recognise NMMC’s large-scale implementation of 51,339 energy-efficient streetlights, including 50,722 LED lights and 617 solar-powered streetlights, as well as the establishment of 56 operational EV charging stations, with 14 more under development.

The civic body has achieved energy savings of 9,125 MWh and is promoting renewable energy projects across public buildings and infrastructure. Navi Mumbai, a planned city serving approximately 18.5 lakh residents, currently manages an estimated power demand of around 95 MW.

Rigorous evaluation process

The evaluation process was conducted in two stages under the guidance of eminent energy sector experts. The first stage assessed parameters such as energy savings achieved, renewable energy usage, GHG emission reduction, investment and return on investment (ROI), certifications and recognitions, accounting for 75% weightage.

The second stage, with 25% weightage, focused on innovation, strategic planning, implementation and sustainability impact. Winners were declared based on cumulative scores through a transparent and rigorous assessment.

Esteemed jury members

The award selection committee was chaired by Anil Razdan, former Secretary, Ministry of Power, Government of India, and Chairman of ICC’s National Expert Committee on Energy.

Other members included Ashwini Kumar, former MD of Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.; Girish Pradhan, former Chairperson of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission; Neerja Mathur, former Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority; and Saurabh Kumar, Vice President of The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

Commissioner hails achievement

Municipal Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said, “These two national gold awards are a testament to Navi Mumbai’s focused green energy policy, energy-efficient implementation and our commitment to building a climate-resilient and planet-positive city. This achievement belongs to the citizens of Navi Mumbai.”

