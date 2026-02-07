Palghar Crime: Police Seize ₹26.28 Lakh Worth Of Illegal Liquor In Talasari, Driver Arrested

Talasari Police intercept a tempo on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway and recover banned liquor during an anti-contraband operation | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 07: Acting on a strict anti-contraband drive initiated by Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, the Talasari Police have seized illegally transported liquor and other material worth Rs 26.28 lakh and arrested the driver in connection with the case.

Tip-off leads to interception on highway

According to police sources, on February 5, 2026, officials received confidential information that a tempo was carrying prohibited liquor towards Mumbai via the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway. The vehicle was reportedly halted near Himachal–Punjab Dhaba in Talasari.

A police team immediately reached the spot and intercepted the tempo. The driver identified himself as Shivendrakumar Lalbabu Thakur (41), a resident of Sakinaka, Mumbai, originally from East Champaran district in Bihar.

Liquor concealed under guise of medicines

During questioning, the driver claimed the vehicle was transporting medicines belonging to Cipla Health and even produced a bill. However, upon inspection, police discovered liquor prohibited in Maharashtra, valued at Rs 9.28 lakh, hidden inside the vehicle.

Tempo seized, case registered

Following the seizure, police confiscated the tempo along with the contraband, taking the total value of the seized goods to Rs 26,28,320.

A case has been registered at Talasari Police Station under Section 65(a)(e) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act on February 6, 2026. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is being conducted by PSI Jairam Umtol.

