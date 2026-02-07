Bhiwandi Traffic Police Distribute Helmets In Road Safety Drive To Curb Two-Wheeler Fatalities

In a proactive step to reduce road accidents and promote safer driving habits, the Bhiwandi Traffic Police conducted a helmet distribution programme as part of a road safety awareness campaign. |

Bhiwandi: In a proactive step to reduce road accidents and promote safer driving habits, the Bhiwandi Traffic Police conducted a helmet distribution programme as part of a road safety awareness campaign. The initiative, organised by the Narpoli Traffic Division, focused on addressing one of the leading causes of fatalities among two-wheeler riders—riding without protective headgear.

Addressing a Leading Cause of Fatalities

The programme saw 50 two-wheeler riders being provided with helmets, aiming to encourage compliance with traffic safety norms and instil a culture of responsible driving. Officials highlighted that negligence, particularly among two-wheeler users, continues to be a major contributor to serious injuries and deaths in road accidents.

The road safety drive was organised under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Sable of the Narpoli Traffic Branch. Addressing the gathering, police officials emphasised the importance of wearing helmets at all times, regardless of travel distance, and adhering strictly to traffic rules to prevent avoidable tragedies.

Officials Stress Helmet Use and Rule Adherence

During the programme, Assistant Police Inspector Shailendra Mhatre and Police Sub-Inspector S.B. Mahale interacted with citizens and motorists, providing practical guidance on traffic regulations, safe riding practices and the legal consequences of violating road safety norms. They also urged riders to serve as role models by following rules and influencing others to adopt safe behaviour on the roads.

The event witnessed the participation of representatives from various transport and commuter groups. Raju Patil of the Shetkari Sanghatana, representatives of tempo and rickshaw drivers’ associations, transport organisation members and local residents were present in large numbers, lending their support to the initiative.

Awareness and Enforcement Key to Safety

Traffic officials stated that awareness programmes, combined with enforcement, play a crucial role in reducing accident rates. The helmet distribution drive was widely appreciated by the beneficiaries, many of whom acknowledged the importance of protective gear in saving lives.

The programme was successfully executed with the dedicated efforts of traffic police personnel Nitin Lahare and his team, who coordinated logistics and public outreach to ensure smooth implementation.

Officials indicated that similar road safety initiatives would be conducted in the future to strengthen public awareness and enhance road safety across Bhiwandi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/