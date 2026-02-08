Western Railway Honours 92 Officials With Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar At 70th Railway Week Celebration In Mumbai

Pradeep Kumar, General Manager (Looking After), Western Railway presenting the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar (VRSP)–2025 to the awardees | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 07: Western Railway’s 70th Railway Week Celebration, the Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar (VRSP) 2025, was held recently at Yashwantrao Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai. On this occasion, Pradeep Kumar, General Manager (Looking After), Western Railway, presented the Individual Awards known as Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar (VSRP) to 92 officials and staff of Western Railway for their outstanding and meritorious performance.

Annual awards recognise dedication and excellence

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this award function is held every year to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of WR’s team of officers and employees, who are always ready to face challenges.

Among such efficient officers and staff, selected individuals are awarded for their outstanding performance. The initiative not only encourages officers and staff to give their best, but also inspires and motivates others to put their best foot forward in the coming year.

Senior officials and dignitaries attend function

On this occasion, Isha Malik, President of the Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO), along with Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers, Chief Workshop Managers and senior officers, were present.

GM congratulates awardees and highlights achievements

In his address, Pradeep Kumar congratulated all the awardees for their exemplary achievements and contribution towards organisational goals. He mentioned that Western Railway has been able to achieve several milestones due to the dedicated efforts of all its employees.

He enumerated various recent accomplishments of Western Railway and encouraged the workforce to give their optimum effort towards the overall progress of the Railways and the nation.

The General Manager also felicitated the Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers and Chief Workshop Managers with mementos for their outstanding performance during the year.

He further felicitated seven individual recipients of the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar (AVRSP) 2025, conferred by the Hon’ble Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw during the recently concluded National Railway Week function at New Delhi.

Also Watch:

Read Also Western Railway Appoints Senior IRPS Officer Saharsh Bajpai As New Principal Chief Personnel Officer

Cultural programmes and formal proceedings

Cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion. At the outset, Smt Pramila Singh, Chief Personnel Officer (IR) of Western Railway, welcomed the guests, and the vote of thanks was proposed by the Deputy General Manager (G).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/